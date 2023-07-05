Sky TV users were warned that two popular channels would be permanently shutting down tonight – leaving fans devastated.

Sky and Virgin Media have permanently closed a channel that is popular with viewers.

The fans of the team are not pleased.

1 TCM was launched in UK in 1999 Credit:

TCM Movies bids farewell in this part of the world after more than 24 years.

This means that the channel with timeshift +1 is also going.

TCM used to be one of only a few free movie channels available on cable and satellite in earlier years.

There were a lot of westerns and classics on the schedule.

Twitter users have expressed their dissatisfaction with the situation.

I watch several Westerns on this channel every week!

One commenter said: “Just learned that #TCM UK is closing.” “Sad to see it going.”

Another added: “My father is going through a time of grief because TCM is shutting down in UK.”

Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream broadcast the channel on 315.

Virgin Media also offers Virgin Media Channel 415.

The plug will finally be removed on the 6th of July.

Warner Bros. Discovery says that Quest, its sister channel, will replace TCM with some classics movies. Cord Busters.

Quest will also be available via Freeview. This means that more people can access films previously only accessible through TCM.

In a video farewell, TCM thanked viewers for their support and love of classic films.

Hacks and tips for your phone and gadgets You can find tips and tricks for all your mobile devices. Looking for those hidden features within your social media app? Want to know how you can find hidden features within social media apps?

Your stories are worth money! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?