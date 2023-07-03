Sky TV users warned about a surprise that can make you believe your home is haunted. Are you one of them?

SKY advises customers to take a deep breath after a spooky fault on SKY TV could lead some people into believing that they are haunted.

What if the TV turned on by itself at night? Sky said in a tweet yesterday that “it’s probably not a ghost”.

You may be alarmed if the TV starts up in the middle the night, particularly if someone is sleeping nearby.

However, the broadcaster cautioned customers to “probably not” believe that it is paranormal.

There’s an easy explanation.

When your Sky Q box restarts, it sends a signal to the TV.

You can stop this by turning off both the HDMI and Consumer Electronics Control on your TV.

Follow these simple steps if you are unsure of how to proceed:

To switch off HDMI control, press Home on your Sky Q remote, select Settings and then click Setup.

From here, click Audio Visual, then make sure HDMI control is switched to Off.

If you want to disable the CEC feature on your television, it’s necessary to perform some research.

It is possible that the CEC button will be located in a different place on each TV.

The CEC can be found in the TV Setup menu or Settings screen.

When you find it, turn it off.

This will help you avoid any surprises when the TV begins to blare in the middle the night.

