Sky TV users warned about a huge Netflix error that is a headache to fix

SKYTV customers are warned to avoid a Netflix trick which is a real pain in the neck to correct.

Before the Netflix ban on password sharing, it can be tempting to try and use someone else’s.

1 Sky TV offers a Netflix account as a standard to all accounts, so you don’t need to borrow a friend’s subscription. Credit: Getty

It is not possible to reverse the action of first signing in with another account on Sky TV.

To fix the problem, you’ll need to contact Netflix.

Sky has posted a warning in its help section on their website: “Don’t log in with a Netflix account of a family or friend when you first sign in to Sky Glass TV. You will be linking the login information from that person to your Sky Account, and this can never be reversed.”

Netflix is trying to stop password sharing. This has not yet been implemented globally (but there’s a way around it).

Sky also offers Netflix as part of all Sky TV subscriptions, so you don’t need to pay extra.

Netflix will come with your Sky Ultimate TV package and be part of the Sky bill if you have Sky Glass or Sky Stream.

If you are a Sky Glass subscriber and already have a Netflix account you will be charged extra.

You could spend the money on a Disney+ subscription or Amazon Prime.

Login to Netflix using the Sky Glass TV – not a Sky Stream stick – with your Sky account details.

Netflix will then be notified and stop charging you separately. They will also link your current account with your Streaming TV billing.

Sky offers its VIPs a complimentary six-month Apple TV subscription.

Apple TV+ hosts both movies and TV series, including original shows like Slow Horses, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

The streaming service, which is increasingly having to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+, also offers free access to Friday Night Baseball for sports fans.

