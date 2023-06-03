Sky TV subscribers have just DAYS to get a free upgrade. Get yours before they’re gone.

SKY TV users have just a few more days to take advantage of a Mega Freebie.

Apple TV+ subscriptions are free for the first six months.

The Morning Show and Ted Lasso are two of the most popular series on this service.

You can also watch exclusive films like Ghosted, Ghosted and Tetris.

It usually costs £6.99 per month.

The offer will end Wednesday.

Sky VIP can be redeemed by anyone who hasn’t done so yet via MySky.

Sky Q customers, Sky Glass and Sky Stream subscribers can enjoy this service.

If you cancel your subscription within the first six months, there is no charge.

Apple TV+ is available for those who already have it.

This works out as a saving of £42.

Apple TV+ is now available on Sky.

This new service joins Netflix and Amazon Prime as well as Disney+, Paramount+, Discovery+, and Disney+.

Discovery+, Netflix and other TV services are available with all packages.

Sky TV customers who subscribe to Sky Cinema also get Paramount+ at no extra cost.

