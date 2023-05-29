Skiplagging is a travel hack. Airlines have cracked down on this travel hack

Airlines are up in arms about the new travel hack, Skiplagging. But what exactly is it?

As summer draws near, more and more travellers look to escape the heat of the city in order to relax on the sun-soaked beaches.

The internet has a wealth of money-saving tips, such as using the incognito setting when booking fares and travelling on “open-jaw flights”.

The latest travel hack known as “skiplagging” has the airlines on their toes as it could save travelers hundreds of pounds.

What is skipping?

Booking a flight that is cheaper with an option of layingover in another location, or hiding-city, can be called skiplagging.

The traveler’s final destination may be the city of the layover, so it is not necessary to fly the whole route.

People are in a frenzy over this legal but controversial hack, as a layover can be cheaper than a direct flight.

Skiplagged.com has a whole travel service dedicated exclusively to this hack, informing users about “ridiculous” travel deals that they can’t get anywhere else.

Also, they claim that “they will expose loopholes within the airfare pricing in order to save you some money”.

This service allows travellers to find a route that includes the desired destination as a hidden-city layover.

The “skiplagged” rate will be marked in search results if the option is offered.

Save how much money?

Travel hacks are in high demand as fuel prices continue to rise, post-pandemic travel is a popular choice and costs of living have reached a crisis point.

Travellers can save up to hundreds of pounds by skipping the queue.

Skyscanner says a roundtrip flight from New York to Amsterdam in mid June with KLM will cost around £1,987.

But through readjusting the booking by setting the final destination as London with a layover in Amsterdam and using two different airlines, the trip way brought the price down to just £977.

Travellers can choose to skip the second part of their journey by staying in Holland instead.

It also works in the opposite direction, where the return has a stopover. This is considered to be safer since skipping the departure may lead to your airline cancelling your booking.

What does the airline industry think?

The hacking may be a blessing for eager travelers, but some airlines have called it “unethical”, and taken a strong stand against the practice.

American Airlines has announced that it will crack down on the practice of skiplagging in 2021 and introduce tools for agents to flag any such bookings.

This popular airline called the act “unethical”, and said it would deny them boarding on the next flight, or even cancel their return trip.

Lufthansa attempted to sue a customer in 2019, claiming that the person had abused the system of ticketing. Daily Mail report.

He was supposed to fly to Oslo from Seattle, then to Frankfurt. But he only made it to Oslo after flying to Berlin.

The passenger reportedly saved £1,687 when he made the initial booking after purchasing a multiple stop ticket rather than a single stop.

He paid £453 for his return ticket to Seattle but airline Lufthansa claimed that he should have paid £2,396 – and they later demanded £1,828 plus interest.

But, the case ended up being dismissed because the airline did not fully explain their reasoning for the compensation they offered.

On their website, the German firm made it very clear that skipping is not permitted, although technically this practice of saving money is legal.

