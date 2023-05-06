Size 10 Curve Model – People tell me I am either too thin or fat, but in reality I am just average.

A CURVE model has shared that she’s constantly told she’s too small or too big, though she feels she’s fine just the way she is – average.

On social media she revealed her struggles and demonstrated body positivity.

A video of the 10 size model was released.@sixtine( wore a bikini in blue and Turnaround To show the viewer the entire scope of the body, a TikTok video with motivational messages played in background.

The voiceover said, “Calling All Women Sizes 8 to 18” in the video.

Women who are neither normal size nor plus-sized, but fall somewhere in the middle.

Welcome to the club of mid-sized women. We should normalize our midsize bodies, and love on the little midsized queens.

In the video’s caption, brunette beauty reveals a problem she faces often.

“As a curve model I am CONSTANTLY either too skinny or too fat so here’s to normalizing being perfectly average,” she wrote.

Commenters with similar experiences shared them in the video.

Some people tell me I am not plus-sized enough and that I certainly do not fit the definition of plus size. “Thank you for making my feel normal,” wrote one person.

“I’m a size six but sometimes eight since some stores have weird sizing, and I already feel in between, so sizes 10-14 must be the most in-between possible,” another said.

The curve model replied: “It is literally true.” Do I fit a small, a medium or a large size? Or sometimes they’ll throw me for a spin and I can fit a small? It’s so much fun!”

A woman who was also stressed out shared her story about sizing.

“Size literally eight through 14 and small to extra large, don’t you love not ever having two pieces of clothing that are the same size?” “She said.

And another grateful woman added: “This is SO nice… I am almost exactly your size and finding a bathing suit is a nightmare. “Thank you for making these!!” “She wrote.

