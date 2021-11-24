Six ways that waste products can be recycled into fashion items

Designers are turning to waste to make new products in an effort reduce pollution.

Plastic waste can be transformed into bracelets and bucket hats as well as shoes.

You can make new items from even the most unlikely items like pull tabs, firehoses and mangoes.

The transcript of the video is below.

Meline: Fruitleather is a Dutch company that collects about 1,500 mangoes every week to make vegan leather. The leather is made by crushing the pulp from the mangoes with a machine. The pulp is then mixed with various additives to make a leather-like material. To achieve an even thickness, the mixture is spread onto baking trays made of metal. Next, the trays are placed in a dehydrator for overnight. The sheets are then sent to a leather-finishing plant to be protected with a protective glaze. It follows the same procedure as with animal-hide. The thickness of each sheet is measured by workers who then mix resins to create the coating. This forms a thin film that protects the sheet from the elements. When the sheets are passed through, a machine applies a thin protective layer to the leather. To dry the coating, the leather sheets are then rolled in an oven before being dried. Finally, they are dried completely on racks. To make them more durable, each sheet goes through this multiple times. The layers of coating are then bonded together by another machine using heat and pressure. The design is the final step. The final step is the design. The leather is then used to make shoes and purses all over the world.

Every year, around 180 billion soda cans go to waste. Bottletop recycles nearly 1,500 pounds of this waste annually by making designer handbags from the tabs. Materials are first purchased from waste pickers, or taken directly from dump sites. They are then sorted and sold. The tabs are then washed thoroughly in a machine, dried and hung to dry. The tabs are then separated by workers and painted. The tops are then stitched together in a similar way to crochet weaving. This Bellani bag took eight hours to create and used exactly 1,252 tabs. These bags are available in different sizes and can be purchased for between $50 and $918.

Every year, 4 tons of fire hoses are thrown away by the London Fire Brigade. Kresse and Elvis Wesling have been working together with the London Fire Brigade since 2005 to recycle its fire hoses and make luxury bags and accessories. They give 50% of their profits to charities. The fire-hose material is made from nitrile rubber. This is a high-quality synthetic material that is heat- and waterproof. Kresse and Elvis had to create their own machines and equipment to process the fire-hoses as manufacturers in luxury-accessory industries were uncertain how to use them. First, they clean the material and then decide what to make with it. After the material has been washed, it is cut and then split to make it suitable for bagging. There are 44 meters of material left after this. The pattern pieces are then cut and sewn into the product. They’ve saved almost 200 tons from being thrown away, including coffee sacks (tea sacks), fire hoses, and leather waste.

Plastic bags can be used to make crochetable accessories. Simply form the bags into yarn-like threads. Grace Xu, TikTok’s creator, has made a bag, bucket hat and vest entirely from plastic bags. Xu followed Josh Hillary’s tutorial to learn this technique. You can transform your plastic bags into “plarn,”You can also use plastic yarn. First fold each bag into a long piece. Then cut the bags into pieces. You can then tie the strips together to make enough for you to crochet. You can create a unique crochet pattern by using any of the colors or patterns in the bags.

Adidas has been working in partnership since 2015 with Parley for the Oceans, an environmental organization that works to reduce marine pollution. The trash is first collected from the coast. After the waste has been sorted, it is sent to an Adidas processing center. Adidas uses bottles made of polyethylene terephthalate (or PET) and all materials it doesn’t need, such as caps and rings, are sent to standard recycling facilities. The waste is crushed, washed, and dried at the processing plant, leaving only small plastic flakes. The flakes can be heated, dried and cooled before being made into small resin pellets. Adidas melts these pellets into a filament which it spins into ocean plastic, a form a polyester yarn. Adidas uses ocean plastic for the uppers of its shoes and clothing, such as jerseys. Parley’s Parley collection contains at least 75% of the marine trash it has intercepted. Adidas says that the products are as comfortable and perform well as its other shoes. Adidas claims that more than half of its apparel is made from recycled polyester. Recycled Polyester is less expensive and uses fewer chemicals. It also helps reduce plastic pollution. Adidas’s goal is to replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester before 2024.

These bracelets clean the ocean. All 4Ocean products come with a warranty. “one pound promise”It takes 1 lb of trash to clean up oceans, rivers and coastlines. 4Ocean sells the bracelets as well as other products made from recycled plastics such water bottles and cell phone cases online. It also uses the money to pay for cleanup efforts on beaches and oceans. Since 2017, the company has collected 17 million pounds of trash.