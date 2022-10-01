Six seasons later, the Community movie is finally being made

It is possible that we don’t live in the most darkest time. Peacock revealed Friday that the sitcom was being cancelled. Community will finally fulfill the prophecy of #SixSeasonsAndAMovie. Peacock has confirmed it ordered a movie through a hilarious Twitter conversation With the CommunityTwitter account. Peacock will be showing the movie in 2023.

VarietyReportsDan Harmon, the series creator, will write and executive produce. The Movie about Community alongside Andrew Guest. As executive producers, they are joined by star Joel McHale and Russ Krasnoff as well as Gary Foster.

Joel McHale and Danny Pudi are back as cast members of the original sitcom. Chevy Chase, Yvette Nic Brown, Donald Glover and Yvette Nicole brown are not currently associated with the project. Brown shared this message on TwitterFriday: “It’s happening! Congrats, #Community fans! You guys did this! ❤️”

Susan Rovner (NBCUniversal Chairman) shared the following statement.

‘Six seasons and a movie’It started as a jokey line. ‘Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy. We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.

Peacock also reached a non-exclusive agreement to bring back the original six seasons. Communitystreaming service. After five seasons, the show was canceled by NBC. CommunityReturned for a sixth season on the short-lived Yahoo! Screen service in 2015. The six seasons are available on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.

