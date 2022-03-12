Six College Students OD in Fort Lauderdale During Spring Break

Authorities said that six college students were admitted to hospital after they consumed cocaine with fentanyl, a highly dangerous narcotic.

First responders were summoned to a short-term rental house in Wilton Manors, Florida, where several students on vacation during Spring Break had collapsed, officials said.

“There were multiple people in cardiac arrest in the front yard. Narcan was deployed as quickly as possible,”Stephen Gollan, Fire Chief, spoke of a prescription medication used to treat opioid overdoses. “This is extremely alarming to us,”He said.

The fire chief stated that one student needed to be intubated. He is currently in critical condition.

“These are healthy young adults, college students in the prime of their life,” Gollan said. “Getting this drug into their system, it’s unknown what the recovery will be on the critical individual.”

He said that one victim was released from hospital after receiving treatment.

Two students tried to do CPR on the victims but were overwhelmed by toxically potent fentanyl. It is 50 times more powerful than heroin, and 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The opiate is used for extreme pain relief and to slow down breathing and heart beats.

Wilton Manors police later sent out a warning to other young vacationers now in south Florida.

“WMPD wants to warn spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs & to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs,”Department officials tweet. “Protect yourself from the dangers of fentanyl.”

Authorities did not release the names of the students or which college they attended. The investigation is ongoing.