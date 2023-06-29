Sister Wives – Why did Janelle leave Kody Brown?

According to Sister Wives, there will soon be a second season of Brown Family. The network confirmed Sister Wives Season 18 is happening, but there’s no news on an official premiere date yet. Rumors suggest that the show may return in September 2023.

When Sister Wives returns, fans hope to learn more about Janelle and her divorce from Kody.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Kody Brown Dumped X3

Christine’s divorce announcement didn’t come as a surprise. All of us knew that she wasn’t happy and didn’t get the attention from Kody she thought she deserved. She has now made it clear that she’s moving on and happily engaged with her new partner David Woolley.

Meri Brown’s big divorce announcement got a collective eyeroll from fans. Her marriage with Kody ended years ago. Kody told her so. She was the last person to discover that she is single and available for dating. Apparently, Meri Brown was the only one who hadn’t realized she was not married anymore.

But, Janelle Brown’s exit from Kody’s gang of wives confused us all a little. Janelle has never said that she is unhappy in their family. Janelle, in fact, complained the least among all of the wives. She seemed to just be doing what she wanted. She was content with the family’s structure and what she was getting from Kody. But all of that changed after COVID.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Why Did Janelle And Kody Split

Why did Janelle leave Kody Brown? Janelle Brown was forced to choose between her family and her marriage. The small argument over quarantining restrictions and COVID turned into a full-blown war in the family between Kody, Janelle and their sons. Janelle’s decision was easy when it came time to make a choice.

Do you believe that Kody Janelle can still be reunited? Please share your comments and stay tuned for the latest Sister Wives updates, spoilers and news.