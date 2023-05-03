Sister Wives: The real reason it wasn’t cancelled

The Sister Wives trailers reveal that Kody and his wife were desperate to continue receiving their TLC reality TV paycheques, so they actually cut back on salaries to remain in the show. Imagine having over a dozen seasons under your belt and having to beg the network to keep filming to the point that you are airing your family’s dirty laundry and doing irreparable damage to your kids for pennies on the dollar.

Before COVID and before three of Kody Brown’s wives dumped him, Sister Wives was on life support. Nobody cared anymore about the Browns and the majority of their children were grown.

You couldn’t pay former Sister Wives fans to waste an hour of their life and tune in to the show every week, and TLC knew it.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Kody Brown Got Desperate

The internet reports that Kody’s family was kicked to the curb by TLC because of low ratings. Kody then began bargaining and agreed to an enormous pay cut in order to continue to air on TLC.

It’s no secret that Kody Brown has financial troubles, in fact it’s hard to remember a season was money wasn’t the main storyline on Sister Wives.

No matter what Kody tried, it seemed he could never make enough money for him to feed and house his 19 children and pay their college tuition.

The college was their least concern. Half the time Kody Brown was scrambling to just keep rooves over everyone’s heads.

Sister Wives Spoilers – Why Wasn’t Sister Wives Cancelled?

Janelle Meri Christine All left the family means that THREE people are now earning an income Robyn, Kody and the Brown Family will now have to manage their workloads on Robyn’s own for the very first time. That means lots of filming at a ridiculously low salary.

Do you think Sister Wives would have been over years ago if Kody didn't beg to stay on the air and even agree to work for less?