Sister Wives Christine Brown gives an update on her engagement to David Woolley and calls the planning “awesome” after Kody’s split.

CHRISTINE BROWN has updated her highly anticipated marriage with David Woolley.

She said that she is enjoying everything.

Christine, 51 has revealed that David, 59 had taken another important step towards their wedding after the U.S. Sun announced the couple would be getting married later this summer.

One of her friends is sitting in the car with her. Instagram Christine, a car confessional, was radiant as she revealed her news.

She smiled wildly as she announced, “David and me are doing our wedding pictures.”

The she added a touch of sarcasm, joking: “We’ve only been engaged for months now.”

She seems to be planning everything.

She continued, “We discovered an incredible photographer in an amazing location.” “She continued. There are many beautiful and amazing places to visit in Salt Lake City.

Christine appeared excited to embark on the romantic journey, despite not being able to reveal exactly where they plan to shoot.

“We just have a great time,” concluded she. “It’s been absolutely awesome.”

Wedding bliss

Christine got engaged to David in April, during a low-key proposal that was filmed by TLC cameras.

The U.S. Sun has since learned that the reality star is planning a summer wedding.

Family insiders revealed that “it’s very near.” I’ve heard around July.

The event will take place in the middle or summer months, before school starts for the children.

The source claimed the nuptials will take place in Utah where the newly engaged couple recently bought a brand-new $770K home.

Source: “They are looking at a variety of venues. One is a well-known ski resort.”

The couple would love a beautiful outdoor wedding, with mountains in the distance.

No matter the location, the source said the wedding is going to be filmed for the family’s TLC reality show, or for a potential spinoff show.

The Guest List

Christine’s initial move to Utah and breakaway from polygamy, as Sister Wives fans are well aware, caused a strain in the family dynamic.

The mom of six started a new life after dumping ex Kody Brown more than a year ago.

Her relationship with her three sister wives has become more distant than ever, especially as she was the first to split from the family’s patriarch.

It’s gotten to the point where the family insider believes the only Sister Wives family member that is going to be invited is Janelle.

The source said that Janelle may even be one of the bridesmaids.

“Kody will definitely not be invited, and she’s not good friends with the other wives, specifically Robyn and Meri.

The source said that the only person she really speaks to now is Janelle.

It’s still up in the Air whether Robyn or Meri get invited.

It’s clear that their family has been broken.

Source: It’s going be really intimate, and it will mostly involve close family.

It’s obvious that her kids, as well as his children and families will attend.

Christine has six children with ex Kody: Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 13.The former couple also share three grandchildren together – granddaughter Avalon and twin grandsons Archer and Ace – who are all the children of their daughter Mykelti.

