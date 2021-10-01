‘Sister Act 3’ Sets Tim Federle to Direct Whoopi Goldberg in Disney+ Film

“Sister Act 3” with Whoopi Goldberg is moving forward, and Disney has set Tim Federle to direct the film that will be intended for Disney+, an individual with knowledge told .

Federle is the writer of the animated “Ferdinand” and a producer behind “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” and the studio has also set Madhuri Shekar to write the screenplay for the film.

Goldberg will reprise her role as Deloris, the night club singer who went on the run from the mob and became a nun in a convent in the 1992 comedy and music film. It also spawned a sequel after the original made $231.6 million worldwide.

Goldberg will also produce “Sister Act 3” with Tyler Perry and Tom Leonardis.

Plot details have been kept under wraps.

Federle is also the director of the upcoming Disney+ film “Better Nate Than Ever” starring Lisa Kudrow. Shekar is the writer of the Amazon and Blumhouse film “Evil Eye,” and she’s also been a writer on “The Nevers.”

Federle is represented by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Shekar is represented by APA, Redefine Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Deadline first reported the news.