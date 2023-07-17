Sir Rod Stewart and seven of his children pose on holiday with their family in Spain

SIR Rod Stewart enjoys almost a full house — as he poses with seven of his eight children.

The Maggie May star, aged 78, flew out to Spain along with Penny Lancaster (52), his wife, and Alastair Lancaster, Aiden and Alastair’s sons.

2 Rod Stewart poses on holiday with Penny Lancaster, his wife and seven out of their eight children in Spain

2 Absent from the photo was Rod’s first daughter Sarah Streeter who he put up for adoption as a baby

Renee, Liam and Ruby were also present, Renee’s children with the actress Rachel Hunter, Ruby his child from his relationship Kelly Emberg, plus Liam his son with actor Rachel Hunter.

Also there were Kimberly and Sean — Rod’s two children from his marriage to actress Alana Stewart.

Rod’s newborn grandsons Louie and Otis are also pictured alongside various partners and in-laws.

Sharing it on Instagram, Penny wrote: “Celebrating being together.”

Rod reversed his career direction just DAYS following a shocking announcement.

The legend rocker revealed in the past that he would “leave everything rock and roller behind”, with “no touring”.

Maggie-May’s singer, however, has stated that he is “never retiring”.

Taking to Twitter, Rod wrote: “I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media.

“I will never stop!” I will continue to sing as long as God allows me.

“I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the UK, US, South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such.

“During recent interviews, I’ve mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you.

“I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades.

They are my children. They are my children. I made them.

I’ll never forget them. I remember the Great American Songbook, which, I will brag, has sold over 26,000,000 albums.

I look forward to your return with the full hit list.

Next year, I’m excited to release my brand new swing album.