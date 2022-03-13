Singer Traci Braxton, Sister to Toni and Tamar dies of cancer at 50

Tributes are flooding social media after news broke of singer Traci Braxton’s death. Toni Braxton (songstress) made the announcement on behalf of her sister. She posted a beautiful black-and white photo of the five Braxton brothers to Instagram on Saturday morning.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly,” Toni wrote on Instagram. “Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever.”

Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, revealed the 50-year-old had been fighting cancer for the last year.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt told People Magazine.

The couple’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr. posted a heartbreaking caption under a photo hugging his mother on Instagram, writing, “When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Many of Traci’s peers shared their emotions on social media. Missy Elliott, producer, rapper, and songwriter tweeted a video showing Traci heaping praises on each sister with the caption. “It’s like she left these words with her sisters to always remember… May God give the family STRENGTH. Rest in Paradise Traci you will not be forgotten.”

Viola Davis, Actress, tweeted “I am sooo sorry! What a light you were Traci!! Condolences to the Braxton Family, her son and husband. Rest well!”

Rickey Smiley is a comedian and radio host. “Rest in peace #TraciBraxton.”

Viewers got an in-depth look into Traci and her sister’s lives on the WE tv reality show, “Braxton Family Values”The series aired between 2011 and 2020. It was about the lives of Toni, Traci and Tamar and Trina, Towanda’s extended families. Traci also appeared on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp”With her husband in 2014.

The Braxton siblings have spent the majority of their lives in the spotlight. Their first single was released in 1989 when they were signed to Arista Records. “Good Life”It would be their first record as a quintet the year after. Toni signed with Arista in 1991 as a solo artist. Her sisters sang backup.

Traci released two albums of her own — her solo debut, 2014’s “Crash and Burn” and 2018’s “On Earth.”She has also been cast in several films, including “Sinners Wanted”The Christmas Lottery.

Traci Braxton’s son, husband and sisters, as well as her mother Evelyn Braxton, are survivors.

RELATED STORIES