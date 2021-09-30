Singer Kelly Price mysteriously disappeared

The gospel star vanished following a Covid diagnosis when she left the hospital without her family’s knowledge.

The singer was reported missing by her family

Is Kelly Price missing?

After her family claimed that she had left the hospital where she was being treated for Covid, Kelly Price was declared an official missing person.

But a few days later Cobb County officials told Central Recorder that they were notified that “Kelly has returned.”

Authorities said: “She is with family but the investigation remains ongoing so we cannot provide further details at this time.”

Police told TMZ that they found “no evidence of foul play” though they were not able to pinpoint her whereabouts for some time.

Kelly Price has not yet commented.

The singer shut down rumors of her being missing and explained that she had “turned off everything” including all “social media” while she was fighting the deadly virus.

She told TMZ that she was never missing and admitted that her relationship with her family is strained and she hasn’t seen her sister in a year.

“We’ve been strained for a very long time,” She said.

“I wasn’t missing. I was at my house, being examined by doctors. No one was there.

“It’s really disappointing that things came to this but it is not true.”

The singer revealed that she almost died during her battle against Covid.

“At some point, they lost me,” She said.

“I woke up some days later, a couple of days later and the first thing I remember is a team of doctors standing around me and asking if I knew what year it was,” According to her, the outlet was correct.

“Going to the hospital I actually had Covid over a week, but my conditions were moving in the opposite direction to home.

Kelly explained that “When it got to a point that my temperature had raised right to about 103 and my breathing got extremely shallow” her husband “called the ambulance” and she was forced to “go to the hospital.”

Why did the rumor start?

She had previously revealed that she had tested positive to Covid in July and was suffering from the symptoms.

Kelly’s family confirmed to TMZ that Kelly was in the ICU due to her worsening condition.

She presumably stayed in the hospital for three weeks with her family being “in touch” with her and her children visiting “several times.”

And according to her family, they suddenly received a “surprising” call informing them that she had been discharged.

Her worried family alerted the authorities as they said they were under the impression she was “still not fully healthy.”

The singer revealed how she almost died from the virus while she was in hospital