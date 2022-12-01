THE Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous magazine editor-in-chief Sinead McIntyre has been named Editor of the Year at a prestigious press awards do.

Sinead, aged 50, was honored for her efforts. “deftly crafting” The magazine was selected by British Society of Magazine Editors Awards judges who likened the title to an abridged version of a book. “lovely warm hug”.

1 Sinead McIntyre, editor in chief of magazine Magazines has been awarded Editor of The Year Credit: Phoebe W Jones

The bash, which honours excellence in magazine journalism, took place at London’s glitzy Pan Pacific hotel on Monday night.

Sinead joined Fabulous in 2008. She rose to editor in 2015. Sinead was presented with the award in front of distinguished members of press. This beat stiff competition such as Central Recorderday Times Style or The Times.

Victoria Newton, Sun editor in chief, said the victory was “a testament to Sinead and the whole team at Fabulous.”

Sinead stated: “I am thrilled to bits at winning this award. It is recognition of the hard work of all of the Fabulous team who are so passionate and work so hard to produce the best content for our readers.”

Fabulous magazine was also shortlisted for the Cover of the Year (consumer) award for its Women of the Year issue featuring model Ellie Goldstein, who has Down’s syndrome.

Sinead has spearheaded the magazine’s award-winning campaigns, including Menopause Matters which won Campaign of the Year at the BSME awards in June.

The group fought for HRT free on the NHS, and employers should make menopause support a central part of their workplace policies in order to ensure women’s success.

A historic victory was achieved when the government pledged to reduce the cost of repeat HRT prescriptions. It will improve the lives for millions of women all across the nation.

Last year, Fabulous landed another victory with the brand’s Had Our Fill campaign, which aimed to protect children from dodgy cosmetic fillers.

The campaign led to tougher laws banning salons and clinics from providing Botox or lip fillers to children under 18 years old, unless it is for a GP-approved medical reason.