Simple trick to reduce calories while working

MILLIONS of jobs make us sit all day and have very little time for exercise.

You can burn calories by making small changes to your daily routine. And you might even lose weight.

Research shows that the average working age adult in England is sedentary for 9.5 hours per day.

This decreases with age so that people sit for an average of 11 hours per night by age 75.

Dr Michael Mosley is a BBC Radio 4 science journalist who was formerly a medical doctor. He explained why this was so bad for health in his podcast. One Thing.

He said: “In the UK many of us spend 10 hours a day or more on our backsides, and sadly that’s linked to some pretty nasty health outcomes, including an increased risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and death from all causes.”

Sitting more has been linked to higher risk of developing heart disease and a faster rate of aging.

And sadly, your sporadic gym sessions won’t be doing much to reverse the harms.

Dr Mosley claimed that research has shown that there is no way to predict the future. “you can’t undo the damage of sitting for long periods”If you don’t exercise for at least 40 minutes each day, it is not worth your time.

In fact, sitting all day “decreases the benefits of exercise”He said.

How can you make that change?

Dr Michael stated in his podcast: “I’m going to do something that could really have a long-term effect on my health, by lower my blood sugars, and burning a surprising number of calories.

“It’s as simple as that, I’m standing up. That’s it. I’m not about to go for a walk with the dog or do my beloved squats. I’m just standing here.”

“Getting out of your chair, and spending more time on your feet, is a simple and easy way to boost your health.”

Dr Michael claimed that research showed that standing for 3 hours per day was equivalent to running hundreds of miles per year.

He claimed that if you only stand for a third of the day, you can burn the same calories as running 10 marathons in a year.

This could help speed up metabolism, increase bone health, and eliminate excess sugar.

Dr Michael stated that he was involved in a study where office workers were asked to stand for three extra hours per day for a week.

“We found that simply standing up raised their heart rates so much so, that one of the researchers calculated that if you added it up over a year, you would burn the same calories as if you ran about 10 marathons.”

Standing burns between 100 and 200 calories per hour depending upon your body type.

Even though you may not be moving, your muscles will keep you going. Increased muscle mass is a great way to burn calories.

American experts reviewed research and found that standing for six hours per days burns 54 calories more than sitting.

This may seem like a small amount, but it can add up over the course a year to be 5.5lbs more.

Add in extra tweaks here and there – such as always taking the stairs and making time for a walk at lunch time – and you’re well on your way to a healthier lifestyle.

It can be difficult to stand up for long periods of time.

Try to be more present when taking phone calls or videocalls. You might also try to get up and walk around the house, office, or building every 30 minutes.

