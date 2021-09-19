Simone Biles criticises the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar case.

Simone Biles was in Washington D.C. Wednesday to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee that current and former FBI agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation, according to ESPN. The former Team USA doctor is currently being held in prison for child pornography. Tampering with evidence and sexual assault.

“It truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us,” Biles testified Wednesday before the Senate. She stated that the federal government should prosecute the agents for their actions. According to a report published by the Department of Justice’s inspector general, the FBI agents failed to respond with “seriousness and urgency” after heading reports about Nassar’s abuse in the summer of 2015. According to the report, agents made false statements to investigators while mishandling the evidence.

“I will close with one final thought. The scars of this horrific abuse continue to live with all of us,” Biles said per Fox News. “As the lone competitor at the recent Tokyo Games who was a survivor of this horror, I can assure you that the impacts of this man’s abuse are not ever over or forgotten.”

“The announcement in the spring of 2020 that the Tokyo Games were to be postponed for a year meant that I would be going to the gym, to training, to therapy, living daily, among the reminders of this story for another 365 days. As I have stated in the past, one thing that helped me push each and every day was the goal of not allowing this crisis to be ignored. I worked incredibly hard to make sure that my presence could maintain a connection between the failures and the competition at Tokyo 2020.”

Biles was joined by McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, and Aly Raisman who highlighted Nassar’s 2015 behavior. Four gymnasts claimed that Nassar abused them sexually during their time as part of the national team. Biles pulled out of multiple events at the Olympics because she was experiencing mental health problems. She won the bronze medal in the balance beam.

“That has proven to be an exceptionally difficult burden for me to carry, particularly when required to travel to Tokyo without the support of any of my family,” Biles revealed. “I am a strong individual and I will persevere, but I never should have been left alone to suffer the abuse of Larry Nassar.”