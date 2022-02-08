Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the artists behind Silk Sonic, are officially joining Fornite with an outfit pack based on their collaboration.

In partnership with Atlantic Records, the musical duo is bringing their signature ’70s-inspired style to the game and the “Icon Series.”

This will include new in-app outfits, a brand new in-game radio station, and a player tournament.

“When Fornite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, ‘Are CGI muscles off the table?’ They said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Deal, I’ll see you on the island,” Mars said in a statement.

‘Icon Radio’ has already launched, so players can turn on the radio and inside their cars and listen to An Evening with Silk Sonic, which Bootsy Collins hosts.

On February 11, the ‘Silk Sonic Set” outfits will launch in the game. Players can select one member of the duo as their in-game character style.

Fans will still have the opportunity to get early access to the outfits by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament beginning February 7.

