Sigourney Weaver, Avatar’s Sigourney, explains why The Way of Water is a very personal movie for James Cameron

James Cameron spent more than a decade trying to bring us the long promised promises. Avatar sequels. The director spoke previously about the difficulty he experienced writing the films, as well as how the planned trilogy turned into five. Avatar movies. Sigourney Weber has given us a hint about why it was so hard to make these films. They’re really personal stories for Cameron.

We’ve seen in the trailer for The Way of Water AvatarThe main characters in the first film, Jake & Netyiri have created a family. James Cameron’s statements indicate that this family will form the basis of all future sequels. Sigourney Weber tells the story Variety that’s what makes the films so personal for James Cameron, because the family in the movie is inspired by his own. According to the actress…

The story is about family and how our families attempt to stay together. [and]The lengths we go to protect one another and the environment where we live. It’s very much based on Jim’s family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children

The trailer that started it all The Way of Water AvatarIt is mostly just beautiful imagery from the movie. However, it does contain one line of dialogue, Jake saying that their family was important to them. “is our fortress.” It certainly backs up Sigourney Weaver’s comments here about the importance of family that will be at the core of the movie.

While Sigourney Weaver’s character from the original film died, we’ve known for years that the actress would be returning for the sequels. The answer as to how that would be possible has only created more questions than answers, as Weaver will be playing Kiri, a teenage Na’vi who is a member of Jake and Netyiri’s family.

Everyone who has children understands that having kids makes us more vulnerable. I’ve had difficulty with any scene in any movie that shows a child in jeopardy since having kids myself. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the children in this family will be at the heart of the conflict in The Way of Water AvatarThe film will focus on how this affects both the children and their parents.

There is so much talk around the AvatarThe sequel is a continuation of the technical aspects of production. This includes the extensive underwater filming. Very little information is available about the story. We’ll likely get one more trailer before The Way of Water AvatarWe will be able to get more information from them when they arrive in December. Original AvatarThis film is currently in theaters