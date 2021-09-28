Sierra/Affinity Names Kristen Figeroid as Managing Director and Executive VP

Sierra/Affinity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Entertainment One (eOne), has hired Kristen Figeroid as managing director and executive vice president, the film finance, foreign sales and production company announced Monday.

In her new role at Sierra/Affinity, Figeroid — who previously served as Sierra/Affinity’s EVP of sales and distribution (2010-2015) — will oversee the company’s day-to-day operations and oversee all sales and partner servicing activities. She will report to eOne’s president of film, Nick Meyer, and eOne’s COO of Film and Television, Marc Schaberg.

“We are excited to welcome Kristen back to Sierra/Affinity,” Meyer said in a statement. “Her passion for film and the business, robust industry connections, and unmatched expertise in her field makes her a fantastic asset to our team as the marketplace continues to evolve for independent film sales and financing.”

Meyer added, “Kristen has an infectious energy and was integral to the company’s growth over many years, we look forward to continuing that upward trajectory with her on board.”

“I am thrilled to re-join Nick, Marc and the rest of the Sierra family and quickly resume the collaborative relationships we had for many years,” Figeroid said in a statement. “I am grateful to be part of this organization and excited for the tremendous opportunities waiting there for me.”

Figeroid most recently served as the senior vice president of international sales and distribution at Endeavor Content. In this post, she handled films, including “Book Club,” Dev Patel‘s directorial debut “Monkey Man,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter.”

During her time as executive vice president of sales and distribution for Sierra/Affinity, Figeroid handled sales for “Atomic Blonde” starring Charlize Theron, Academy Award-nominated ‘Whiplash” starring Miles Teller, and Academy Award-nominated “Nightcrawler” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Prior to joining Sierra/Affinity, Figeroid served as vice president of international sales at The Film Department. She also served as vice president of international distribution at Media 8 Entertainment, and director of international sales for Mainline Releasing and Lightning Entertainment. Before joining Mainline, Figeroid was employed by Franchise Pictures.