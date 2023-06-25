Sienna-Marie James Is ‘Strong’ – Facts about Kevin James’ Daughter & Her Siblings

Although her father has made a name for himself as a comedian and both her parents are actors, according to her dad, Sienna-Marie James has a potentially bright future as a kickboxer and is not one to be trifled with.

Famous actor Kevin James and his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz’s, welcomed Sienna-Marie James shortly after they tied the knot. And before the actor’s little girl had reached double digits, she had already landed her first role in a movie.

However, Sienna-Marie James’ father revealed that, despite his best efforts to raise his kids to be hilarious actors like himself, she had already taken up kickboxing by the time she was ten and impressed her dad with her toughness.

Kevin James and Steffiana De La Cruz at the premiere of “Zookeeper” on July 6, 2011, in Westwood, California. | Source: Getty Images

Sienna-Marie James Is Kevin James and Steffiana de la Cruz’s Eldest Child

A little over a year after Kevin and Steffiana tied the knot at a Catholic church in front of 180 guests, including Clint Eastwood, they welcomed Sienna-Marie in October 2005. And during a live show, Kevin recalled the nerves that came with being a first-time parent and said:

“When we had our first daughter, I freaked out. I told my wife, I was like, ‘There’s nobody on this Earth I will ever love as much as this little girl ever, ever again. And I’m just going to pour all my love into this child. And my wife felt the same way.”

Sienna-Marie Has Multiple Talents

Sienna-Marie followed in her father’s footsteps from a young age and landed her first acting credit in 2015 when she shared the screen with her famous dad, Loni Love, and David Henrie in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2.”

The following year, she snagged a small role in “Pixels,” co-starring Adam Sandler, and more recently, she was cast for another film, “Hubie Halloween,” starring her father, Ray Liotta, and Julie Bowen. On top of acting, in 2020, her father revealed she was also a talented kickboxer. Kevin said:

“My eldest daughter is kickboxing. I’ve got three daughters, but [Sienna-Marie]’s the tough one—she’s strong. I’m not going to lie; she’ll put a hurting on you.”

Kevin James, Sienna-Marie James and Steffiana De La Cruz at the DVD launch of “Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning” on August 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. | Source: Getty Images

Sienna-Marie James’ Siblings

When Sienna was two, her parents announced that they were expecting a second child, their daughter Shea Joelle James. “We’re very excited,” Kevin said.

Following Shea’s birth, the James family grew again, and their streak of having girls was broken after Steffiana gave birth to the couple’s first son, Kannon Valentine James, on April 24, 2011. However, the couple was later blessed with a third daughter, Sistine Sabella James, in 2015.

Unlike their older sister, who has tried her hand at acting, Sienna’s younger brother and sisters have not shown an interest in acting. Her famous dad said:

“They’re into animation and drawing. They don’t want to be in front of the camera, which I’m happy about, but they want to get behind it.”