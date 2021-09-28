Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee That Might Surprise You

According to Health, drinking coffee may be linked to neurological health. A 2018 study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that Eicosanoyl-5-hydroxytryptamide (EHT), a fatty acid located in the coating of coffee beans, protected mice against disease. When combined with caffeine, which is found in coffee, EHT was shown to reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

According to Healthline, coffee may protect you from developing Alzheimer’s disease and fight against depression. This drink has also been shown to improve concentration, aid in burning fat, improve physical performance, reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes, and protect your liver. Some evidence even suggests it can lower the risk of certain types of cancer and stroke. It is also packed with antioxidants and other nutrients like riboflavin, manganese, potassium, magnesium, and niacin. So don’t be afraid to have an extra cup of coffee today. Your body will probably thank you!