Shylock Day 7 Collection – 7th Day Box Office Collections Of Mammootty’s Shylock / Kuberan

You are at the right place if you want to know the 7th Day Collections at Box Office of Shylock, directed by Ajai Vasudev. Shylock has been starred by the Megastar Mammootty and the other major lead actors are Meena, Rajkiran, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Bibin George, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Siddique. The movie is performing excellently from the day of its release.

Day 7 Box Office Collections of Shylock in India

On Wednesday, Day 7 Shylock made a total box office collection if 1.30 Crores in India

Day 7 Box Office Collections of Shylock Worldwide

On Wednesday, Day 7 Shylock made a total box office collection if 0.70 Crores Worldwide.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

Mammootty has a huge fan following and this is the main reason behind Shylock’s hit and the awesome collections at the box office.

Until now the movie is doing well at the box office but it has started to slow down slowly. What do you think? How much is Shylock is going to collect in total at the box office? Will the movie do well in the coming days? Make sure you share it with us in the comments section.