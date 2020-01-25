Shylock Day 3 Collection – 3rd Day Box Office Collections Of Mammootty’s Shylock / Kuberan

The movie Shylock has been directed by Ajai Vasudev and is doing very well at the box office. The fans are loving the story of Shylock. Shylock has been starred by Meena, Rajkiran, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Bibin George, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Siddique.

On their opening day 23 January, they made a huge collection at the box office and made a total collection of 9 Crores at the box office.

Day 3 Box Office Collections of Shylock

On Saturday, Day 3 Shylock made a total box office collection of 5.30 Crores.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

Shylock has shown the third collaboration of Mammootty with Ajai Vasudev. He has the role of a powerful cop and is starring as the superstar. His name is Devan aka Boss in Shylock. All the Malayalam theatres were full of fans of Mammootty.

Shylock is made on an average budget, and even being in the average budget Shylock is performing excellently in the Box Office. Shylock in getting headlines from its opening day. The critics had given positive reviews regarding the movie and the audience is loving the movie and is also giving positive reviews.

Until now the movie is doing well at the box office. What do you think? How much is Shylock is going to collect in total at the box office? Will the movie do well in the coming days? Make sure you share it with us in the comments section.