Shylock Day 10 Collections vs Big Brother Day 17 Collection – Mammootty vs Mohanlal | Box Office Collections Comparison

You are at the right place if you want to know the 10th Day Collections at Box Office of Shylock and 17th Day Collections at Box Office of Big Brother. Shylock is directed by Ajai Vasudev and Big Brother is directed by Siddique.

Shylock has been starred by the Megastar Mammootty and the other major lead actors are Meena, Rajkiran, Baiju Santhosh, John Vijay, Bibin George, Hareesh Kanaran, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Siddique. The movie is performing excellently from the day of its release. Big Brother has been starred by Mohanlal, Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Irshad, Tini Tom, Mirnaa Menon, and Gaadha.

Shylock Box Office Collection

Day 10 Box Office Collections of Shylock in India

On Saturday, Day 10 Shylock made a total box office collection if 0.52 Crores in India

Day 10 Box Office Collections of Shylock Worldwide

On Saturday, Day 10 Shylock made a total box office collection if 0.30 Crores Worldwide.

Big Brother Box Office Collection

Day 17 Box Office Collections of Big Brother in India

On Saturday, Day 17 Big Brother made a total box office collection if 0.014 Crores in India

Day 17 Box Office Collections of Big Brother Worldwide

On Saturday, Day 17 Big Brother made a total box office collection if 0.021 Crores Worldwide.

(Note: The numbers mentioned above may or may not be surely correct. These box office collections are approximate gathered from our researching and different places.)

Which movie do you like the most? And, what do you think about the collections? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.