Shudder Snags Phil Tippett’s Experimental Animated Film

EXCLUSIVEShudder has secured the rights to this critically-acclaimed feature Mad GodFilm directed by Phil Tippett (animator, filmmaker, two-time Academy Award winner). The experimental animated project 30 years in the making will hit limited theaters and debut on AMC Network’s premium service for genre fare on June 16.

In Mad God, a corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city, with an Assassin emerging from it to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens. Tippett was the inspiration for the film, whose VFX work is featured in such iconic films as Star Wars, RoboCop Starship Troopers, during a lull in his schedule following RoboCop 2.

After sketching and designing a few creatures and sets, he and his stage and stop-motion team at Tippett Studio shot the film’s first few scenes, then suspending work on the project to focus on creating the groundbreaking effects for Jurassic Park. Some 20 years later, several of Tippett’s key artists and supervisors stumbled across original puppets and sets from those early shots. The original footage and models were rediscovered by this new generation, which is primarily trained in computers. They wanted to learn from Tippett as he revived his long-forgotten film.

Tippett, along with a volunteer crew taught a new generation artists and craftspeople how to bring his labor of love to light. Partially funded through Kickstarter, the first parts of the film were produced over the course of months and years with the support of the crowdfunding platform. Backers received early access to the footage and souvenirs from each chapter in return. Tippett completed his final scenes as the world survived a pandemic in 2020.

Mad God made its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival and was subsequently showcased at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Fantasia Film Festival and Sitges Film Festival, among others. Tippett wrote and produced the script, with Sanjay Das (executive producer), Colin Geddes and Katarina Geligorijevic (producer), and Jules Roman (executive producer). Jack Morrissey serves as co-producer.

“In short, Phil Tippett is a genius, and there’s no better home for him and his visionary mind than Shudder,” said the streamer’s general manager, Craig Engler. “We’re proud to bring this sure-to-be timeless film to our members.”

“It’s been over 30 years, but thanks to the team at Tippett Studio we finally made the dream a reality,”Tippett was added. “I’m proud to partner with Shudder on the release of Mad God, and it’s an honor that my original vision can now be shared with audiences across the country.”

Other recent projects from Tippett’s full-service animation and visual effects production company, Tippett Studio, include The Book of Boba Fett and the second season of Disney+’s Mandalorian, the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key, and Marvel Studio’s The Falcon, and the Winter Soldier. Currently in development are the long-awaited third season. The Orville, Black Adam and Showtime’s The Man Who Stole Earth. While moving recently into content production for themed entertainment and partnering with assorted international brands, it has also rolled out a series of NFTs based on Tippett’s portfolio of artwork on his SuperRare profile page.

Emily Gotto was the broker for this deal Mad GodShudder with Peter Kaufman, Kaufman Abdel-Aal LLP for Tippett Studio.