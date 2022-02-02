Showtime Acquires Sinéad O’Connor Doc ‘Nothing Compares’

Showtime Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights “Nothing Compares,” the documentary about Sinéad O’Connor that premiered at the virtual 2022 Sundance Film Festival, Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. announced on Tuesday.

“Nothing Compares”Kathryn Ferguson directed the film in her feature directorial debut. It was also selected in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at Sundance Film Festival last Wednesday.

Showtime plans a theatrical release in the U.S. and UK later in the year, ahead of the U.S. premiere and the international partner streaming platforms later in the year.

“When we began making this documentary four years ago, a key objective was that we would one day be able to share the film with audiences around the world, and to celebrate Sinéad’s music and artistry with fans both old and new,”Ferguson stated this in a statement. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Showtime to achieve that.”

In his review of the film, ’s Steve Pond wrote “‘Nothing Compares’ is a movie that is both timely and curiously out of time. It’s a potent film that explores the roots of the brilliant but troubled Irish singer, who’s been back in the news recently with the suicide of her teenage son and her own hospitalization, but it also turns her recent years into an afterthought, bypassing many of the highs and lows that led her here over the last two decades.”

“Nothing Compares”Eleanor Emptage, Michael Mallie and Ard Mhacha Productions (Ireland) produced the film. It is presented by Field of Vision. Lesley McKimm (City), Lucy Pullin, John Reynolds, Lisa Marie Russo, and Charlotte Cook are the executive producers. Screen Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen, IE:Entertainment, and the BFI Doc Society Fund supported the film.

Submarine represented the film worldwide and brokered the deal for Showtime.