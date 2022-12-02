Show LIVE: Boy George and Matt Hancock squabble revealed by awkward encounter with MP’s girlfriend

Hollyoaks fans all say the same thing after Owen’s jungle success

Owen Warner, who plays Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap, placed second in this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity, capturing the nation’s hearts along the way.

Hollyoaks supporters are worried that he may leave Hollyoaks to make money from his popularity.

One of them said: “Owen Warner is this years Joel Dommett/Jordan North. Relatively unknown before entering the jungle, but after this he will be EVERYWHERE, on every single TV show available. I give him 6 more months in Hollyoaks, max! Played a fab game!”

An additional writer wrote: “How long before Owen quits Hollyoaks to capitalise on his post I’m a celebrity fame? #ImACeleb.”

“I reckon Owen will probably get a promotion out if this. From Hollyoaks to Coronation Street,” Another third called in.

