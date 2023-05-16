Shoppers rush to Walmart for a $40 gadget scanner that costs $9

Customers have been flocking to WALMART to buy headphones that are on sale.

You’re in luck if you are looking for new headphones at a price that isn’t too high.

1 Walmart currently has headphones on sale Cshidworld

Walmart is currently hosting a massive sale on headphones, including Wireless Bluetooth earbuds.

The audio device is sold by verified pro-seller Cshidworld for just $9.99.

The price of the headphones is normally $39.99. So, this new offer represents a huge 75 percent savings.

Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

The Bluetooth 5.3 headphones feature a wireless around-the-ear design and Hi-Fi Stereo sound.

In fact, the design was created with flexibility, portability, and durability in mind – so you don’t need to Worry about their falling off when exercising Commuting is a good option.

The easy to use control panel allows wearers to control both music and phone calls with a simple tap on their earbuds.

These headphones also feature noise cancellation to ensure clear audio in the office and when making calls.

“Our sport headphones combine comfort with stability. They are designed to be used for outdoor and indoor workouts.” Cshidworld Notes.

When fully charged, a single charge could last up to 12 hours and can be used for more than a week.

USER REVIEWS

Walmart has given the headphones a 4.8-star rating.

One person said, “They are perfect for my ears. The sound quality is incredible and clear.”

These were bought for my brother, who is a night worker and was in need of something that would get him moving. He enjoys listening to music, and was upset last week when he misplaced his AirPods. These are not only better in quality, but also better than AirPods. “He loves them”, a second individual said.

They added, “I may be buying one as a spare, and they are amazing.”

A third person said, “These headphones have very good sounds, which I’ve used when I jog, are very comfortable, and they don’t fall off.”

The device connects to your smartphone easily. Yes, the battery does last for 12 hours!! “I’m very impressed by the noise-cancelling headphones. I only wish you would charge the batteries in a more vertical manner.