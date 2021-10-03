Shoppers are scrambling to get their hands on ASDA’s new Disney cookware range with prices starting at just £3

By Tom O'Brien
SHOPPERS are scrambling to get their hands on ASDA’s latest range of Disney cookware, with prices starting at just £3.

The adorable range of kitchen tools and serving ware is sure to inspire you to cook up a storm rather than reaching for the takeaway menu.

The line is inspired by the original Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse characters as seen in the early days of Disney’s work bringing a nostalgic feel to your kitchen.

The cheapest item in the range is a set of Mickey shaped cookie cutters at just £3, where as an ice cube tray will set you back £4.

Other highlights include a cute rolling pin decorated with the character’s silhouettes for £5 and a mouse shaped chopping board for a fiver.

The most experience piece in the range, and perhaps the biggest must-have, is a ceramic mixing bowl embossed with Mickey’s face at £9 each and available in either pink or grey.

Cooking-enthusiasts can also pick up on a casserole dish, £6, cake tin, £6 and a set of ramekins, £4 – but you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on them!

One ASDA shopper shared snaps of the new additions in-store on the Facebook group Money Saver Online, sending Disney fans into a frenzy.

Commenting on the post, one wrote: “Shut up and take my money!”

“I want it all!” wrote another, while a third said, “OMG how cute is some of this stuff!”

