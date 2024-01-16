Shockingly Effective NHS Weight Loss Injection: Side Effects Made Me Feel Pregnant!

Is The Trendy Fat Jab Wegovy Worth The Risk? Shocking Side Effects Revealed

Kelly’s Shocking Side Effects From Using Wegovy

Kelly has been on Wegovy for six weeks and is documenting her journey on TikTok. Speaking to the BBC Panorama, the mum described her routine under the once-weekly subcutaneous injection. Six weeks ago, she switched to Wegovy, which costs around £200 a month and started experiencing intense side effects that mimicked those of pregnancy symptoms. Kelly suffered from an intense headache and pregnancy-like nausea just after six weeks of using Wegovy, which is costing her close to £200 a month. She also mentioned that due to Wegovy, she feels less hungry and fuller quicker.

The Dangerous Side Effects of Wegovy

The majority of Wegovy users experience nausea, headaches, or tiredness, and while they’re much less common, there can be other more serious side effects including pancreatitis, hypoglycemia, kidney problems, and depression. According to a study, these trendy fat jabs can damage the guts of people who take them to lose weight. Data from more than 5,000 patients found that even previously healthy users were at a higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction, and stomach paralysis which can be life-threatening if untreated. The study, in the Journal of the American Medical Association, used data from 5,411 US patients using the injections and found 183 suffered serious side effects.

The Risk and Benefits of Using Wegovy

These injections, originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes, are now being approved for weight loss to curb an obesity crisis. They are part of a new generation of drugs which are being hailed as game-changers in the fight against obesity, building on science developed to help treat type 2 diabetes. However, the study by the University of British Columbia found slimmers using them were nine times more likely than usual to get pancreatitis and their risk of bowel obstruction or stomach paralysis was four times higher than average.

The so-called “skinny jabs” like Wegovy and Ozempic have largely been the preserve of celebrities and while there were supposedly extraordinary initial results for weight loss, users must be aware of the potential risks involved. It should be noted that the drugs are, at best, a temporary fix and not a long-term solution. Any individuals considering the use of these drugs should carefully weigh all the pros and cons and, if in doubt, consult a healthcare professional beforehand.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while incredibly effective for weight loss, the use of drugs like Wegovy come with significant potential risks and should be used with caution. Before considering the use of Wegovy or similar drugs, individuals should carefully consider the advice of medical professionals. The temporary benefits of these drugs should be weighed against the potential risks, especially given the shocking and severe potential side effects as revealed in recent studies.