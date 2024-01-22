Shocking Twist: My NYC Restaurant Date Brought a ‘Gym Bag’ – What Happened Next Will Leave You Speechless!

Dating in New York City: A TikToker’s Shocking First Date Story

A New Yorker has reminded viewers that when it comes to dating, etiquette is still very much necessary. She shared a first date story that had her followers gagged and horrified.

Kim, a TikToker, shared what it was like to date in New York City, providing insights that are both eye-opening and cautionary. Her experience on a first date at a classy, Michelin-star restaurant turned out to be nothing short of jaw-dropping.

The Shocking Dinner Date

Kim recounted how her date showed up with an overnight bag, a move that left her completely taken aback and unsettled by the audacity of the gesture. Despite the setting and the ambience of the restaurant, the inappropriateness of her date’s behavior was all too apparent.

The Unexpected Request

As the night progressed, her date made a bold attempt to bring her to his place, asking for her address to input into his phone. However, Kim’s quick wit and sharp response shut down the entirely unacceptable proposal, emphasizing that she wasn’t interested in taking in “strays.”

The Standoff

To make matters worse, her date refused to call her a ride home after she declined his request. But Kim held her ground, underscoring her independence and self-reliance, demonstrating the importance of standing up for oneself, and refusing to tolerate such disrespectful behavior.

The Overwhelming Reactions

As Kim’s story went viral, people responded with shock, disbelief, and shared their own terrible first date experiences. The communal outrage and empathy from viewers served as a reminder of the importance of mutual respect and appropriate behavior when pursuing romantic connections.

In conclusion, Kim’s remarkable and eye-opening first date story serves as a lesson and a conversation starter about the necessity of maintaining proper etiquette and respect when navigating the dating world, and her empowering response inspires others to stand up for themselves in the face of audacious behavior.

