Shocking Love Island Revelation: Stunning Model and Ex-England Footballer’s Relationship Exposed!

Love Island All Stars Returns Tonight! New Bombshell Set to Join Villa

A FORMER Love Island star who dated an England footballer is being lined up to storm the South African villa as a bombshell.

The long-awaited Love Island All Stars spin-off is finally here, kicking off tonight, with familiar faces like Georgia Harrison and Jake Cornish having signed up for another chance at love. If you thought the previous seasons were dramatic, get ready for an explosive season. The love and drama are about to get crazier and we can’t wait to see it all unfold.

Late Arrival of Love Island Series 5 Star Joanna Chimonides

Fans can only prepare for the anticipated arrival of some very familiar faces. One person in talks to make a late entrance is series five star Joanna Chimonides. Central Recorder can exclusively reveal that Joanna, 27, is in advance stages to sign up for the show.

Joanna’s Love Life Before Love Island

Joanna was no stranger to drama in the fifth season of Love Island when she got close to Michael Griffiths, who even dumped his then-partner Amber Gill for her. Although their romance was cut short when Joanna was sent packing, she provided her share of entertainment and drama.

She previously dated England and Chelsea footballer Ben Chilwell for around a year when he was an up-and-coming star at Leicester City. They split in 2018, and Joanna turned up in the villa a year later, leaving Ben, 27, reportedly furious with her.

Series Five Star Chuggs Wallis Set to Surprise Islanders in South Africa

Another former star has sparked rumors he’s heading to South Africa to surprise the Islanders. Chuggs Wallis shared a conveniently-timed snap of him at the British Airways desk and joked about needing extra legroom on the plane. Could his appearance stir the pot even more when he joins the villa?

Don’t miss the explosive bombshell twists and turns that will await in the South African villa of Love Island All Stars. This season promises to be an unforgettable one!