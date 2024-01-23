Shocked 75-Year-Old Blindsided by $100 Heating Bill Surcharge During Freezing Temps: What to Do?

Elderly woman hit with an extra $100 on her heating bill just in time for temperatures to go below freezing

An elderly woman in Prague, Oklahoma saw an increase in her heating bill as temperatures were set to drop below freezing. Mary Lou Foster from Prague, Oklahoma had to pay an extra $100 for propane during these frigid winter months.

Financial Hardship due to Increase in Heating Bill

The 75-year-old woman, who says she lives off of retirement and Social Security, was in shock to find an extra $0.50 per gallon for her propane. Foster said the extra costs were really hard on her as she doesn’t make a lot of money as it is. “I really was just like, that’s $100 I could be spending somewhere else. That was hard. It was really hard for me,” Foster told KFOR.

Foster uses propane to heat her home, and with the weather dropping to freezing temperatures, she needed to load up on supplies.

Unexpected Costs and Price Increase

The woman was charged around $2.40 per gallon in November, but this month she was charged almost an extra $0.50 per gallon. “I was expecting to pay maybe $360 for 450 gallons,” she said. A spokesperson for OLG Propane told KFOR that the price increase was due to the cold weather. They also stated that the prices can sometimes be cut in half when the weather changes from summer to winter.

Unprecedented Price Hikes and Alternative Heating Methods

“The price of propane jumps enormously like it’s gone up $0.10 a gallon in less than a week,” Jim White, an OLG Propane Representative told the outlet. “The trucking cost of getting the propane from the plants as far away as Kansas like Oklahoma around Tulsa, but the trucking costs are larger because everybody’s supply is really short.” TikTok user, Vicki Alderman shared an incredible hack she uses to keep her warm in the cold winter months as she can’t afford to heat her home. Alderman showed her viewers that she stays warm by wearing six layers of clothing, including a hat, and fingerless gloves, and also uses a hot water bottle.

Conclusion

Certainly, the price hike in propane has hit many hard, leading to unexpected financial burdens. Finding alternative ways to stay warm during these months is crucial, especially for those facing financial difficulties. As the cold weather continues, it is important to find cost-effective ways to stay warm and healthy during the winter season.