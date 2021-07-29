“Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” The Real Story behind “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” is Coming to Netflix this Week!

With Netflix’s latest hit series, “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” wrapping up, the fans got the glimpse that the show was taken from a real-life story. The story of Maximilian Schmidt, a teenager who builds a glorious drug empire. However How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)” only delivered an overall outlook of the events that took place, but the fans are curious to deep dive into the drug dealer’s life. So, it’s now time to know Schmidt’s side of the story in Netflix’s new documentary series, “Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord.”

“Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” is the upcoming docu-series on Netflix that will unwrap the story of Maximilian Schmidt, a youngster who built an empire of drugs from his childhood bedroom. Schmidt ran a deadly drugs racket under the name Shiny Flakes. However, every evil story has its end. So, Schmidt was caught red-handed with drugs worth over 4 million Euros. The German authorities got him and he was arrested. It was during this period, Schmidt curated his life story and revealed how he stepped into the world of drugs. If you love watching suspense-loaded shows with a touch of thrill and misery, “Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” is a must-watch for you. But when is Netflix’s latest documentary series coming out? Check out all details below.

“Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord.” Release Date

Netflix has unveiled the official premiere date of its much-awaited docu-series, “Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord.” The show will mark its debut on August 3, 2021, at 12:30 GMT+5:30. The streaming king has already dropped the official trailer of “Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord” and the audience has showered their love on it. You can also have a look at the exclusive trailer here – Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Make sure to stay tuned as we will pass on the latest updates on the trending movies and shows regularly.