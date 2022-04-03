Shia LaBeouf Has Become A Dad. Here’s What We Do Know About His First Child

The following is an extract from the Daily Mail, Shia LaBeouf and his longtime partner Mia Goth have welcomed their first child together. Details surrounding the birth of their baby have been kept secret. Their pregnancy TMZ confirmed it in November when Goth was spotted at a Chuck E. Cheese with a top that exposed the bottom of her belly. New photos of Goth, according to the Daily Mail have emerged without a baby bump.

They were first married in 2016, but broke up briefly before reuniting again. While they were on, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,”LaBeouf spoke out (sorta) about his life as a married man. He said something cryptic, “The plan was for it to be a private deal … Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a live stream for free.”Given the importance privacy has for Goth and the actor, it is unlikely that they will soon be introducing their newborn to the world in colorful magazine spreads. Well, congratulations!