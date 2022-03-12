Sheryl Crow Review: Sheryl Crow’s Rousing Portrait

Pop music has become more aggressive in many ways. It’s difficult to imagine Billie Eilish 20 years ago as a mood-poet singing in arenas. But even back in the ’90s, Sheryl Crow was the kind of straight-up, middle-of-the-strike-zone, tasty-licks virtuoso of rock ‘n’Roll good times, who seemed to be put on earth to make people smile.

She was at the forefront of a revolutionary wave of women in pop — the Lilith Fair generation, from Alanis Morrisette to Sarah McLachlan to Shawn Colin to Paula Cole — but she was also, you could argue, one of the last great rockers to work in the heart-on-the-sleeve, guitar-riffs-on-air tradition of Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty. Her favorite line is the one that begins with “It’s a Wonderful Life.” After “All I wanna do is have some fun…” — namely, “until the sun comes up over Santa Monica Boulevard.”With her bright smile and electrifying vocal brilliance (which was always rock, with a drop country), it was fitting for someone who is from “the bootheel of Missouri”Sheryl Crow was a person you could trust. ImagineAfter a night of revelry, standing in front of the rising L.A. sunrise

Crow’s songs have always been vibrantly crafted from her own mythology. Tonight was my first time watching Crow’s performance. “Sheryl,” the documentary portrait of her that was one of the opening-night films of this year’s SXSW Film Festival, I was ready to experience the wholesome, uplifting backstory of a supremely centered and successful artist who has never had the inclination to bullshit you. All of this is true about her. But it doesn’t mean there isn’t some major dark drama to the Sheryl Crow story.

Her first big break was landing a spot as a backup singer on Michael Jackson’s 1987 tour, and she was already so self-possessed that when she was moved, in her big hair and spandex dress, to center stage to sing the nightly duet with Michael on “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,”The tabloid press was convinced that Jackson was having an affair with her. (This could be explained by: That’sSheryl Crow is a great singer. The media attention thrust Crow into the spotlight, but things went awry when Jackson’s manager, Frank DiLeo, a fearsome figure with underworld connections (so authentic was his gangster aura that he was later cast in “GoodFellas”), told Crow that he wanted to manage her as well — and tried to force the issue, all as a form of sexual harassment. Crow found this a nightmare that led to her first of many stress-out depressions.

With the help of her friend and future manager, Scooter Weintraub, Crow was able to shake herself free of DiLeo’s grip. But the darkness wasn’t going to let her go. Her first album. “Tuesday Night Music Club” (1993), was named after the consortium of L.A. hipster musicians whose weekly music-and-drinking-and-philosophizing sessions became the roots-rock Petri dish out of which Crow formed her band. The album, which was produced by “All I Wanna Do,” took off overnight, and we see her first talk-show appearance — on “Late Night with David Letterman.” Crow, in the documentary, deconstructs that interview for us, which is fascinating because we’re able to take in both the star-is-born who’s sitting on Dave’s couch, trying to laugh off his aggro irony, and the intensely nervous individual who that star still was. He asks if the song is his favorite. “Leaving Las Vegas”This was “autobiographical,” she doesn’t know what to say and grins “yes.” She then spends the next minute backing off from that answer (and at one point hinting that she’d like to leave Dave’s couch).

But it was too late. The title “Leaving Las Vegas” had been borrowed by its composer, David Baerwald, from the novel by John O’Brien (which became the basis for the 1995 Nicolas Cage film), and O’Brien had been told that he’d get to share rights to the song. Crow was his favorite character. “Letterman,”Crow was trying to claim the song for her, and shortly thereafter he committed suicide. There were some who blamed Crow for this tragedy — as if her late-night banter, at a moment when she was scrambling to gain composure, were anything more than forced frivolity. According to her, the incident ripped her apart.

“Sheryl”These anecdotes are told in a fast and engaging fashion. Amy Scott is the director. Scott has only one other film. “Hal,” her portrait of the New Hollywood director Hal Ashby, and that was an interesting but minor effort, flawed by its rather glancing treatment of Ashby’s demons. “Sheryl”It is both more rich and more confident work. It was made in full cooperation with Sheryl Crow, who’s a great storyteller because she’s an ace psychologist of her own mishaps. She cops to how obsessive she was, and is, about work — the way that recording and touring became an addiction, but also about the question she feels hangs over her entire career: “What are you going to sacrifice, as a woman, to be allowed to do this?”

Crow’s first pegs into show business are rather amusing: a McDonald’s commercial that earned her the equivalent of two years’ salary back when she was a fourth-grade teacher (she immediately quit and moved to L.A.), and a singing appearance on the final episode of the legendary jaw-dropping musical TV detective series “Cop Rock.”She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She was a home-recording artist who laid out her musical vision on four-track demos, and after the first album’s triumph at the Grammys catapulted her, she followed it up by becoming a producer on her second album, demonstrating that the original was no fluke. It was. HerSound: Sexy and muscular with a Cali rock vibe.

In Paris, Mick Jagger called her at 4:00 a.m. to ask if she’d perform with the Stones, and when we see her on stage, singing a duet with Mick on “Live With Me,”Her bravado can be overwhelming. She doesn’t defer to Jagger — she just about leads him. Keith Richards, who is interviewed in the film testifies with a twinkle in admiration to Crow’s quality. The doc has some brashly captivating supporting players, like the sound engineer Trina Shoemaker, who’s like a Kate McKinnon character (she talks about recording equipment as if it’s alive). And there are other amazing clips, like Crow‘s onstage duet with Prince singing a transformed soul version of “Everyday Is a Winding Road”Her electrifying performance of “Home”Lilith Fair

Crow’s story appears, in many ways, to be a happy one. She has great parents, a dog who accompanied her on 13 tours, and two adopted sons she speaks of with a devotion so eloquent it’s heartbreaking. Yet she’s honest about the way that her success, at certain points, nearly broke her. Some might regard this sort of thing as the most cooked-up dimension of a music doc made in cooperation with its subject — the part where she complains about the perils of celebrity.

Other than that “Sheryl”This brings us very close to the absurdity of it all. Crow claims that’s what the song “Strong Enough”It is about the challenge she faced in finding a man who would accept her fame. She thought she’d found that in Lance Armstrong, but in the film’s brief sketch of their relationship, she says that the fallout from his doping scandal is what broke them apart. At the same time, she’s had three engagements, and she acknowledges that running — away from a partner, or to another city — is a pattern for her. It’s one that we’ve seen in other artists of her stature, but Crow presents her own stubbornly down-to-earth version of it. She’s funny, in a deprecating way, about what it means to be a “legacy” artist — someone from another era, but one lucky enough to stick around. To judge her life. “Sheryl,”As with what happens on the rocks, there will always be a lot of uncertainty. ‘n’Roll stage will always be her escape from a perfect world.