Sheridan Lynne Wahl Found Dead, Car Burned After Trip to Myrtle Beach to Visit Dad Who Said She Never Arrived

Last week, 21-year-old Sheridan Lynne Wahl’s mom put out a plea on Facebook, begging anyone in the Myrtle Beach area to look out for her daughter. Days later, she was told by authorities that her daughter has been found dead, but many questions surrounding the circumstances of her death remain.

“We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend,” her mom Kerry DeArment Wahl wrote on Facebook. “She will be missed more than words can ever express. Please note that the case has yet to be closed – and details have not been confirmed.”

Wahl, from Florida, had been on a trip to Myrtle Beach to visit her father. Her father later told police that she never showed up, WPDE reported.

She spoke to her mother on FaceTime on Sept. 19, and told her she was going to return home to Tampa that night, where her mom lives, the WPDE reported. Her mom said she asked her to stay another night to avoid the long drive home, the outlet reported.

While on the phone, Wahl had been on Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter, and she was told to leave the store because she wasn’t wearing shoes, according to WPDE.

That was the last time they spoke, her mom said. Her next calls to her daughter kept going to voicemail, and by Sept. 20, her mom posted to Facebook, “Please help me find my daughter. Last seen at 300 S. Ocean in Myrtle Beach. We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up. She could have been driving back from Myrtle Beach to Tampa. Let let me know if anyone has seen her. Otherwise please pray she comes home to us safely!”

She later posted saying that she believed her daughter was still around the Myrtle Beach area.

Myrtle Beach Police Department said a missing persons investigation into Wahl’s disappearance was opened on Sept. 19, and they found that she “had left our jurisdiction safely” the following day.

Two days later, on Sept. 22, Wahl’s mom confirmed to her Facebook followers that her daughter has been found dead. Her roommate Elizabeth Echenique said on a GoFundMe page that her body had been found the day before, on Sept. 21, behind a fire department in Pamplico, South Carolina.

The following day, on Sept. 23, Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that they have discovered her burned car in a field, about 10 miles from where her body was found. Echenique said the car had been seen crashed and abandoned as early as Sept. 20.

The Florence County Coroner performed an autopsy on Wahl’s body Friday but has not yet released details.