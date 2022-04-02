Shawn Mendes: What is the Real Meaning of When You’re Gone? Here’s what we think

Shawn Mendes’ video music for “When you’re gone“The Canadian heartthrob Sings the lyrics, “I don’t wanna move on / I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good,”And then, “You’re slipping through my fingertips / A little bit, by a little bit / I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been / So I’m just tryna hold on.”

These lyrics are very honest and direct. However, some naysayers claim that the song is not about Camila Cabello. Mendes previously stated that all his romantic songs were about Cabello even though she didn’t know. In his 2020 tour documentary “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,”He revealed to Cabello that he sings his songs to him. “Everything is about you, they’ve always been about you … They’re all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote” (via BuzzFeed).

We must not forget this This is not the first time this has happened.Mendes mentioned their split in his music.