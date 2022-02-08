Shaun White Reveals What It’s Like To Eat Like An Olympian

The Olympic Games are underway in Beijing. One would expect world-class athletes to receive world-class treatment in Beijing. Shaun White, the legendary snowboarding representing the United States on final time, is giving everyone some insight into the kind of food on offer.

Inside The Village

The Olympic village is the much-ballyhooed home for 2874 athletes from around the world. Since the village built for the 2008 Summer Games has been converted to residential homes, Beijing simply built a new village beside the National Olympic Sports Center. In between constant COVID-19 tests, the athletes obviously need a place to eat.

Tiktok has become an unofficial partner of the Olympic games thanks to many athletes using it to show viewers around the village. Some commenters asked White to show them what the food was like. He did not disappoint.

Offers Galore

White demonstrates that folks must remain masked and gloved at catering. He says there’s “literally everything:” a salad bar, Chinese cuisine, Asian cuisine, pizza and pasta, and a specialty stand. There are even more options we don’t get to see. Olympians get a tray and wait and line like the rest of us non-superhuman folks.

“The food’s really good,” White says, “so I’m gonna get some.” Others at the Village have a very different opinion. Korean athletes are complaining that the food is bad, and the open spaces with many Olympians aren’t safe. Luckily for them, there isn’t just one option.

Olympians also have the choice to essentially get room service. This should keep them safer, but that’s only faint praise. Some athletes in quarantine have called out Beijing for its “inedible meals” and lousy COVID-19 measures. It’s safe to chalk this up as a mixed review.

What About… Other Amenities

The Olympic Village is famously a hive of sexual activity. There was some controversy last year over the mixed message from Tokyo organizers. They pledged to provide over 150 thousand condoms as souvenirs. This tradition began in 1988 amidst the AIDS crisis, and it has continued ever since.

Condoms are being provided to athletes free of charge. It looks like every room in Beijing, excluding quarantine spaces, contains five prophylactives adorned with Olympic logos. This means there are tens of thousands of condoms around the village just in case.

No restaurant gets exclusively positive reviews. White’s video shows that at least there are safety measures and numerous options being provided, even if not everyone is satisfied.

More News To Check Out

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson’s Fiance Tyler Nicholson Is Also A Big Time Athlete

Why Coca-Cola Won’t Be Running Any Ads In The Super Bowl (Or Olympics) This Year

Nastia Liukin Channels Baby Spice In Beach Photo Set