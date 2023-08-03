Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Confesses She Hid Pregnancy & Amazes with Her Looks after Baby’s Birth

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne | Kelly’s baby | Source: Getty Images | Instagram/sharonosbourne

Sharon Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, revealed that she hid her pregnancy for nine months.

Kelly became a first-time mom at 37 and shared her ways of keeping her pregnancy a secret.

After her baby was born, she shared photos of him on social media and told the world his name.

The Osbourne family became famous through their reality TV series, which arose due to their patriarch, Ozzy Osbourne’s fame in the band Black Sabbath. The rocker, his wife, and their children showed the world their eccentric household and family ways.

Kelly, her brother Jack, and her sister, Aimee, were all part of the show and quickly won over the viewers’ hearts. Since then, the family has remained in the public eye, sharing their lives with the world.

However, when Kelly fell pregnant, she knew she wanted to keep her baby a secret until she was ready to share the news. She recently shared another reason behind hiding her pregnancy.

Recently, Kelly shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a fully bejeweled dress, in which she appeared on “The Masked Singer.” Immediately, she began receiving comments questioning her appearance.

A comment left on a post showing Kelly Osbourne’s weight loss in 2023 | Source: instagram.com/kellyosbourne/

One fan asked if Kelly had had plastic surgery on her neck and face and then wondered if she had hired a surrogate to carry her baby, as the fan never saw a photo of Kelly pregnant. Kelly responded:

“Honestly, I’ve only had Botox. There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for nine months because I did not want to get fat-shamed.”

While some wondered how she looked so good after having given birth to a baby just months ago, others applauded her for how good she looked and said they wished they knew her weight loss secrets as she looked amazing, with one gushing: “No way did you just have a baby!”

How Did Kelly Quietly Share Her New Baby’s Arrival?

Kelly first confirmed that she had given birth in an interview in December last year. She admitted that she had thought she would have the kind of pregnancy where she could eat whatever she wanted, but soon found out she had to tweak her diet due to gestational diabetes.

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne at the 2012 People’s Choice Awards | Source: Getty Images

She cut out refined sugar, and after having her baby, she lost ten pounds, admitting it was the best she had ever felt. She confessed that she felt happy and healthy since changing her eating habits.

In November, Kelly was seen out for the first time since giving birth, but her baby was nowhere to be seen. The new mom shopped at a baby store in Sherman Oaks as she sported a camo jacket, lavender hair, and an all-black outfit as she bought a silver baby bathtub.

Since then, the family has remained relatively tight-lipped about Kelly’s newest addition. However, on June 20 this year, Sharon took to Instagram to share a photo of her grandbaby dressed up as a bat. Sharon didn’t share any details about the child and turned the comments on the post off.

Kelly Named Her Baby After Her Beloved

Kelly and her baby’s father, Sid Wilson of Slipknot, have been in a loving and committed relationship for some time. The couple have shared years and appear to be going from strength to strength. Friends have even confirmed how happy they are together.

For this reason, it was no surprise when Kelly announced that she had named the couple’s son after her partner. In February last year, Kelly gushed about her partner on Instagram, telling him she loved him and addressing him by his full name, Sidney George Wilson.