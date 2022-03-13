‘Shark Tank’, ‘WWE SmackDown’ And ’20/20 Share Demos

A three-way tie for the crown in the demo wars marked Friday’s ratings, as ABC’s Shark TankNewsmagazine 20/20 joined Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDownPlace a 0.5 on top of the pile

Shark Tank saw Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John bet big on body care, customizable hats, lingerie and a children’s Afrocentric brand. The trailing 20/20 took a look at the bizarre Heaven’s Gate cult, which believed a flying saucer would scoop them up after a mass suicide.

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDownBIg E was admitted to hospital with a fractured neck. It almost seemed like a tragedy. He’s recovering,However, he stated via Twitter that he hopes to get back to the ring one day. Other drama happened off-stage, as Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey came face-to-face in a heated backstage brawl ahead of their match at WrestleMania 38.

CBS saw a new Undercover BossCome in with a 0.4 because Restoration 1 boss Gary Findley wore a disguise to measure the employees. New episodes of Magnum P. And Blue Bloods Held serve, both came in with a 0.4

NBC’s Winter Paralympics coverage drew an 0.2. The newsmagazine marker was slightly bumped up. DatelineThis series, which looked at the disappearance of a yacht from the US Virgin Islands, had a 0.3. This provided a soft start for limited series. Pam’s Best ThingThe score was 0.2

The CW offers the following: CharmedSeason debut came in with a score of 0.1. It was the same score as a new episode on the trailing. Dynasty.