Shark-hunting drone unleashed on popular US beach after ‘spate of attacks’– but they only sweep at three key times

DRONES are hunting sharks following an increase in attacks at popular state beaches.

Five people reported being bitten by sharks over two days in a week at some of New York’s most popular beaches which have inspired the drone use.

6 There was a sighting of a 10-foot shark on Thursday along with 50 sand sharks at just one Long Island Beach on the Fourth of July Credit: Getty

6 The drones are meant to just spot the sharks to warn people to avoid the waters when they are near. Credit: AP

6 Five people were also reported being bitten over two days in a week at some of New York’s most popular beaches Credit: AP

The drones are meant to just spot the sharks to warn people to avoid the waters when they are near.

There was also a sighting of a 10-foot shark on Thursday along with 50 sand sharks at Robert Moses State Park, a Long Island Beach, which delayed its Fourth of July show.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the state would increase surveillance due to the spate of shark attacks.

Multiple drones will soon be sent out to New York beach towns and the state will provide funding to teach local personnel how to operate them, the governor said.

Another New York beach, Jones Beach, began implementing the use immediately.

“We are now more vigilant than ever,” said George Gorman, the state’s park director in Long Island told Associated Press Friday.

“We have drones in the sky that watch over the waters. We have lifeguards on WaveRunners that watch over the waters.

“This year, we’ve already had five bites and the season has kind of just begun.

The drones do a sweep over the beaches three times a day, according to Cary Epstein, a lifeguard supervisor who pilots drones at Jones Beach, per AP News.

This includes once before opening, then sometime midday, and before the end of the day.

Officials are taking the shark-hunting seriously to keep people safe, but are also respecting that the ocean is their natural habitat.

“Despite the nervousness over what’s going on right now in New York, people swim in the ocean every day, and they have for centuries,” Epstein said.

“But we do have to remember that we are cohabitating, and this is their house.”

The drones allow officials to get a direct downward view of the water for a better view of sharks when they appear.

“When you’re up in an elevated lifeguard station or a lifeguard stand, you can see up and you can see out, but you can’t see straight down,” Epstein said.

“When we do have sharks that are eating on these fish, it’s very, very clear to us. You could see it, no questions asked.”

6 New York will provide funding to teach local personnel how to operate the drones Credit: AP

6 Multiple drones will soon be sent out to New York beach towns after the major increase in attacks Credit: AP