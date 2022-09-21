Shares of woman shares are available at $650/month NYC apartment that is the same size as a parking lot

A New York City apartment that is as big as a parking spot has gone viral.

However, one local is proud to have saved a lot of money every month by making it work.

Caleb Simpson, content creator, uploaded a video to YouTube recently. He spoke with Alaina Randazzo, who lives in the apartment.

“Today we tour the SMALLEST apartment in New York City at 80 square ft, which is the size of a parking spot,” Simpson’s video caption read.

Apartments are very affordable at $650 per mo. It does not have a bathroom, however.

Randazzo, a fashion designer, makes the most out of her space by sharing the bathroom and toilet with other tenants.

This arrangement is called a single-room occupancy (or SRO), which refers to a unit that has a single room. “one or two rooms [that] either lacks a complete kitchen and/or bathroom or shares them with other units.”

The unit also doesn’t have its own oven.

Still, Randazzo’s kitchenette has a two-burner stove and a sink that’s on top of a mini fridge and a small cabinet for storage.

She also said she cooks on occasion but has to buy fresh ingredients because she doesn’t have much space to keep them.

“You almost couldn’t even do an at-home workout here. That’s how small it is,”Simpson stated that he did push-ups on the floor and stretched out at one point during the video.

“It’s so college feels like a dorm, yeah,”Randazzo mentioned the shortage of storage space, community showering and lack of community.

When it comes to sleep, Randazzo’s bed is lofted and close to the ceiling, preventing guys from spending the night.

The home is definitely cramped but there are hacks.

She keeps her shoes outside in the hallway. When she works remotely a few days per week, she uses the roof to store her shoes.

The SRO offered her a $2,600 monthly rent relief from her former luxury high-rise home.

And when she signed the lease for the small unit, she said she’d been pondering moving back to Los Angeles.

So she decided to take on the risk of the unit. “could travel and not have to worry about a lot of rent.”

Elsewhere, Simpson noted in the video’s comments section that Randazzo doesn’t plan on renewing her lease and that it was a year-long “fun experience to see what tiny living is like in NYC.”

You can see the video below.

This tiny NYC apartment rents for $650 per month www.youtube.com

