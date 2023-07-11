If you share towels with family members this summer, you may be sharing more than what you expected.

Even though your towel looks harmless, there could be nasty insects crawling on it.

You could spread nasty bacteria.

Due to the ability of the material to retain moisture, bacteria can survive for hours, days or even several months on the surface.

It is important to change them every week.

Hang them up in a well-ventilated area rather than laying on the ground. This will prevent germs from growing.

Speaking to Central Recorder, consultant dermatologist Dr Firas Al-Niaimi said a whole host of bugs live on towels.

Shared towels are a common way to spread infections, such as impetigo, molluscum contagiousum and viral warts.

A poxvirus that causes raised, small bumps anywhere on your skin.

It is not usually painful but may be itchy if a person suffers from eczema.

The infection usually disappears on its own after six to nine month, but sometimes it takes four years.

Impetigo (also known as staphylococcus) is a highly contagious skin infection.

It usually leads to slightly swollen scabby red, green and yellow areas somewhere on the body – often the face.

Oral antibiotics can usually cure it within seven to ten day, though it is often quite painful before.

And then there’s viral warts, which are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The roughness is usually felt on fingers, palms, knees, and knuckles.

According to NHS, these are not the same as genital Warts which can’t be transmitted via sharing towels.

The majority of warts can be easily treated by over-the counter products.

If they cause discomfort or have changed drastically in appearance or are bleeding, it is recommended that people consult a physician.

Even if the owner of the towel is not infected, infections can be transmitted from towels.

It is due to the fact that we have microbes such as bacteria and viruses living on our skin.

It may seem a bit alarming but this is completely normal.

In fact, these microorganisms make up your skin’s microbiome, which helps protect you against pathogens, so you can actually feel pretty good about having them.

When you dry your body with a cloth, the microbes on it can spread to others.

According to Dr Firas, even though we are immune to bugs that live on our skin, they can be harmful for other people, causing skin problems like acne.

Shamir Patel was the founder and former president ofChemist 4 UAccording to the report, bugs can spread from towels that have been contaminated with bodily fluids.

The researchers said, “Many bacteria, including E.Coli or coliforms, can thrive in this environment and cause symptoms such as fever, stomach cramps, and diarrhea.”

The bacteria that causes Staph can cause skin infections like red bumps, lumps, sores blisters, and swelling.

When towels get contaminated with fungi, they can spread infections like ringworm or athlete’sfoot.