Share Your Questions About Going on Cruises During the Pandemic

I’m about to embark on Cunard’s first international cruise to leave the UK since the pandemic.

The sold-out, five-night Western Europe cruise will port in Amsterdam for two nights.

In 2020, I watched with the rest of the world as cruising came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So when I learned that Cunard (the popular British cruise line owned by Carnival) would embark on its first international voyage to leave the UK since January 2020, I jumped at the chance to get a ticket.

On October 13, I will embark on Cunard’s sold-out, five-night Western Europe cruise on the Queen Elizabeth, the cruise line’s newest luxury ship named after the Queen. The ship will port at Amsterdam in the Netherlands for two days.

All passengers on this cruise are required to be double-vaccinated and the ship is operating at 60% capacity, a spokesperson informed me via email.

There are so many things I’m excited to experience, from the delicious food — including Cunard’s famous afternoon tea — to the Gala Night, where guests are expected to dress in black-tie attire.

