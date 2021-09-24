Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin Hart, more celebs set for Black business event

LOS ANGELES — Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are among the celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship.

Daymond John of TV’s “Shark Tank” will host “Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City’s Apollo Theater on Oct. 14 (7 p.m. EDT). It will be available through John’s Facebook page and across Facebook channels.

The goal is to “learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures,” John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, said in a statement.

Khalid will also be performing, as well as Marcus Samuelsson, Janice Bryant Howroyd, and Rev Run.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide are eligible to seek a share of the more than $200,000 contributed by the event’s corporate sponsors.

The application window for about eight NAACP-administered grants is open through Sept. 28 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com, with recipients to be announced during the event.

Black-owned businesses saw a surge of attention and support following last year’s nationwide protests against police brutality.

Yelp introduced a search attribute for shops to identify as Black-owned. And the customer review company added a list of places to choose from. Yelp spokespeople said that searches for Black-owned businesses increased 35 percent due to protests against police brutality.

UberEats started an initiative to help Black-owned businesses. The delivery company began waiving delivery fees for restaurant orders placed at Black-owned restaurants in the United States and Canada

