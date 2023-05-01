Shaquil Barret’s daughter Arrayah drowns at age 2

Shaquil Barrett The father is grieving for the loss of his baby.

The NFL Player’s Daughter ArrayahThe couple has a daughter,. Jordanna BarrettA family swimming pool drowned a child, according to reports. Tampa Bay Times. This incident took place in the early morning hours of 30 April.

The Tampa Police Department stated in a statement on April 30, that they responded to the Tampa home around 9:30 local time after a child fell into the pool. In the statement, it was noted that a child had been taken to hospital. The child died shortly after despite the fact that life-saving measures were taken.

According to the outlet, the Tampa Police Department reported that while the incident is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, an investigation is ongoing.

After the devastating loss, Barrett’s team, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a press release in which they stated that the Barrett family is always on their mind and heart.